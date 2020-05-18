Monday: Rain chances return to the first alert forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It feels a bit muggier this morning and I’ve been tracking a few inland showers.
A spotty, mainly inland, shower is possible through the morning commute followed scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.
A few downpours may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 80s by noon and in the mid and upper 80s by mid-afternoon. The chance of rain lingers in the forecast through the work-week and into this weekend.
But, not every day will have the same coverage of rain.
Wednesday appears to be the wettest day with a more summer-like sort of coverage - mainly scattered and afternoon - late this weekend and into the weekend.
Temperatures are forecast to be quite a bit warmer this week compared to the past few, with a few afternoons near, or warmer than, 90°.
Have a great day,
Cutter
