Rape Crisis Center continues to care for survivors despite COVID-19 changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Savannah-area non-profits that aim to specifically help survivors of sexual violence have had to revamp how they provide assistance over the past few months.
Doris Williams with the Rape Crisis Center for the Coastal Empire says their methods of care have evolved in recent weeks and they still need assistance from the community to continue helping survivors.
As hospitals adjusted and adapted to care for COVID-19-positive patients, so too did the Rape Crisis Center to continue care for survivors of sexual assault.
“We did get a call quite early in the process that in preparation for the pandemic, our designated space at Candler would be near the quarantine area, and that we might have to make some shifts," said Williams. "We could still come, they were not closing us out, and they still have not
But in an effort to limit RCC staff and client’s potential exposure to coronavirus, Williams says they decided to bring exam rooms and beds to their headquarters. Williams says they also got a lot of help from a local moving company.
“They delivered the beds, they brought us some extra waiting chairs and a few pieces of art," said Williams. "And they were just amazing. They donated the beds, their service and everything, and I am just so grateful.”
Williams adds Candler also gave them medical supplies that they’d need to continue care for survivors.
“Everybody was just willing to do whatever to make sure the community will be served.”
She says her agency is also trying to find new ways to reach out to survivors, who may still be at home and unable to safely reach out for help.
“We’re taking time to figure out how they can communicate with us via text or via some message system," she says. "So we are looking at those options to make sure that it’s safe for them to communicate with us.”
The center continues to offer virtual outreach programs and Tele-mental health services as well, but they lost key opportunities for fundraising efforts last month, which was sexual assault awareness month. Williams says RCC leaders are meeting this week to look at events they may be able to host that keep everyone safe and healthy, but also gather much-needed donations for the non-profit agency.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.