Richmond Hill church thankful membership steady with online services

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A brand new church in Richmond Hill just cut the ribbon on their sanctuary and then the pandemic hit.
It all started in a tent for members at Emmanuel Christian Church. Just three months ago, they were able to move into a brand new building built from the ground up, but since the pandemic hit, they only got three weeks physically inside.
For two and a half years, Senior Pastor Daniel Boyd and his members would hold church in this tent, then finally their dream came true of having a building for the members to fellowship in.
In February, they held a ribbon cutting for what they thought would be the start of a new routine inside their worship center, but when the pandemic hit, it pushed them back a little.
Pastor Daniel Boyd says they like many others were forced to hold services online. Even still he says their biggest concern was their membership.
"This has presented a little different challenge, but yet we have been fortunate that our membership has continued to flourish and people are still excited and motivated and we're looking forward to the future and what's going to happen, because we know that although this virus has been a challenge we know that it's not going to be permanent,” Boyd said.
Pastor Boyd said they hold services on Facebook every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.