Sea Camp still on this summer at Tybee Island Marine Science Center

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center holds a Sea Camp every year. This year, they weren’t so sure if they were going to have it. But with some new guidelines and rules, Sea Camp will still happen.
Every year, the Marine Science Center director says the camp gets about 270 campers. It's not only a fun experience, it's educational. The staff feels its part summer camp and part childcare service, making it important for campers and parents.
Sea Camp will run from June 1 to July 31. Given the circumstances this year, kids can only sign up for a full week of camp instead of just signing up for specific days.
The staff says camp will be running in compliance with the CDC and American Camp Association guidelines. For example, they've reworked some activities, so that the kids don't get too close and they're going to have more beach time.
The camp will be held in the new facility on North Beach because staff believes it has plenty of room to space everyone out.
"We'll have pick up in the front, parents don't get out of the car. The public doesn't go into the new facility, it's only the campers. We usually have one educator to 15 campers and this year we'll have one educator to seven campers,” Marine Science Center Director Maria Procopio said.
Sign-ups for camp have begun. The director says they will have their website updated with all the information for it on Tuesday.
The existing science center, by the pier, will be open to the public on June 1.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.