Suspects charged with death of another after 2018 bicycle crash in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been charged after a bicyclist was hit and killed in Liberty County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office states that Rosaleen Fonseca Behnke and Michael Thomas Haggerty have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. The crime the two conspired to commit was trafficking in methamphetamine which resulted in the death of another, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bicyclist Pernell Anthony “Tony” Boston was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on East Oglethorpe Highway in June of 2018. Boston died from his injuries while at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Investigators say that a January 2020 armed robbery case provided new details in the case of Boston’s death.
Behnke was already being held in the Liberty County Jail on drug charges. Haggerty was being held in the McIntosh County Jail on drug and weapons charges.
