Tybee leaders surprised by huge crowds; changes expected to help over Memorial Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island said this weekend saw a huge turnout of people and traffic, which they did not expect.
Over the weekend, Tybee Island was packed with people, so much so, that the city says they weren't prepared to handle the high numbers. City leaders say they plan to make some changes for the Memorial Day weekend ahead.
"We were not expecting the number of cars that we did receive. Saturday, 12,000 plus, Sunday, 10,300, and Friday, 10,000,” Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions said.
Mayor Sessions said one of the biggest issues they had was parking. The lots were completely full within a short period of time and people began to park illegally.
"People were literally parking in non-designated parking areas and we're going to be prepared for that,” Sessions said.
This includes residential areas that were overflowing with cars. Sessions said there are some takeaways from this weekend that they'll be fixing for Memorial Day weekend.
"We're having more parking staff because that was something that we didn't have enough of,” Sesssions said.
The city says another big problem they saw was the number of young people hanging out in very big crowds of up to 200 people.
"We want people to have fun, but we want them to be safe and respectful of themselves, of other people and of our community,” Sessions said.
Other, inappropriate behavior, Sessions saw was people playing in the dunes and under-aged people driving golf carts. She says this is something council will crack down on if people don't comply.
"For the whole year we will have more people on the beach. We will have more, stronger enforcement that we haven't seen in the past. Especially with beach regulations,” she said.
The mayor says lifeguards will be on duty starting this Friday. She also asked everyone to always clean up after yourself on the beach.
