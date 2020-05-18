U.S. Women’s Mid-Am at Berkeley Hall canceled

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A major amateur golf tournament scheduled to be played in the Low Country later this summer is now off because of the threat of COVID-19.
The United States Golf Association announced the cancellation of four amateur tournaments Monday, including the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship to be played at Bluffton’s Berkeley Hall.
“Throughout this process, our primary focus has been the safety and well-being of everyone involved, including our players, volunteers, host club representatives and staff,” said USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer in a statement released by the organization. “We have not taken these decisions lightly and wish we had more options. But with a continued, keen interest in doing what is best for all involved, although we are extremely disappointed, this is the right decision.”
The tournament was scheduled to tee off August 29 and would have been the club’s third hosted USGA championship. The Mid-Am Championship is open to all female amateurs 25 years of age or older with a handicap index not exceeding 9.4.
The field would have featured 132 of the best women amateur golfers in the country.
