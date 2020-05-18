Viagen Pets take animal cloning from research lab to marketplace

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -When you hear the word “cloning” the next thing you probably think about is science class.
Now scientists are taking this process from the research lab to the marketplace. Right now Viagen Pets is the only company in the country that clones pets, and one of their employees lives right here in the hostess city.
“When people ask me what I do I sort of pause and smile and say 'Well you’re not going to believe this but....” says Melain Rodriguez, a client services manager with Viagen Pets.
Savannahaian Melain Rodriguez doesn’t work your typical 9-5. Yes, when she goes into work she answers phones and chats with clients, but these aren’t your typical customer service calls.
“Once the client clones, we always have this special connection with them, so I always get follow up emails and pictures and videos.”
Yes, you heard that right. Melain's employer clones all sorts of pets, turning man's best friend into a best friend forever.
At first, Viagen was just cloning livestock for business purposes. They expanded to Viagen pets after the cattle's owners started asking if they could get copies of their family pets too. Today, Melain says the company clones probably two times as many pets now as we did a few years ago.
“Unfortunately our pet’s lives are so short compared to ours, and I think that’s a big reason why people want to do this, they want to extend that bond with their pet,” Rodriguez said. “We really haven’t heard much about cloning since Dolly the sheep was cloned, and that was 23 years ago if you can believe that. And there really wasn’t a lot of information out there.”
Even though cloned pets may sound like something out of a sci-fi novel, you may have passed one on the street without even knowing it.
“My cat is," she says. "You’d never know by looking at him or seeing him. The veterinarian who examined him thought he was a normal cat.”
Melain's cat Benji is an accidental extra clone of her friend's cat. She says the best way to think of an animal and its clone is as identical twins.
“We’re finding that the pets have very very similar temperament, personality, and look very much like the original," she says. “The markings can be slightly different, so it’s kind of like human twins that have freckles, their freckles are never going to be in the same place. But things like conformation, the shape of the head, where the ear placement is, the shape of the eyes all of those things are genetically linked so are going to be very very much the same. He’s very very laid back and easy going. He’s not afraid of anything. He likes dogs and the original cats the same way."
“Pets are more and more part of the family," she says. "The pet industry is booming. I would do anything for my pets and most people feel the same way.”
If you want a copy of your favorite four-legged friend, you’ll have to fork up some serious cash. Cloning a horse costs $85,000 dollars, or you can clone a dog or cat for $50,000 and $35,000 per pet.
