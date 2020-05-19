Coronavirus patient released from S.C. hospital after 46 days

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In the last few months, getting to walk down the hospital hallway has become more and more of a big deal. On Tuesday, one woman was able to who has had a harder month than anyone.
“I’m just blessed to be alive,” Verne Williams said.
“She is the last of the surge of patients that came in six weeks ago,” Hospitalist Doug Folzenlogen said.
Williams is going home.
“I’ve come to pick up my wife. After a long battle with coronavirus,” her husband Darin Williams said. “Really missed her. She’s been gone 46…46 days.”
Williams got through a life-threatening coronavirus diagnosis.
“For the first 28 days she was on a ventilator. She won’t remember any of it. She spent another six or seven days in the hospital just getting well enough to partake in rehab. And then for the last 10 days, two weeks or so she has been in the rehab unit working very hard getting stronger.” But now she’s full of energy and ready to re-enter the world. “I talk to my husband. But I want to see everybody,” Williams said. Everybody, except for one.
“And I’m not going to see my mom because she passed away. While I was here,” Williams said. In the last month and a half, Williams has lost so much but gained strength.
“That’s going to be the hardest part of going home. But I’m going to get through it.” Through her faith. “I just, I just feel blessed.” And her doctors.
“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have made it this far because they inspired me.” She’s still weak. She can’t yet walk. But she’s getting there.
“It’s going to be a long haul because she’s one of many that made it, and you had so many of them that didn’t make it. So, I’m thankful for that. “ “I don’t wish this on anybody. And I might as well tell you the truth I am scared. I’m still afraid.”
Afraid, but not alone.
