Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-19-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern continues this week. An upper low will linger over the east coast most of the week. Low pressure at the surface will move near the area by Wednesday. A cold front will become stationary over the area Thursday into the weekend. We'll see lots of clouds with rain chances every day.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 80-87.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 65-70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 78-83.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
