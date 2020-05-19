DPH making phone calls to those exposed to COVID-19 to stop the spread

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Department of Public Health epidemiologists have been working around the clock making calls to those who have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We’re decreasing the spread by calling the individuals and telling them that they’ve been exposed and that they need to prepare and how they need to move forward,” Coastal Health District Epidemiologist Elizabeth Goff said.
When a COVID-19 test is positive, the case is assigned a contact tracker with the Coastal Health District. They call the individual to see where they have been and who they encountered.
But that’s just one step. Then public health staff call their contacts. They not only educate them on COVID-19, but ask about symptoms and offer testing, isolation support.
“It’s crucial to get the appropriate data and for really people to take the time,” Goff said.
While contact tracing isn’t new to DPH, they are noticing some who are skeptical of their calls.
“There are individuals who are a little apprehensive about it, but I feel like this is one of the best ways to combat COVID-19. So, hopefully, the community with contact tracing becoming a more common word and people understanding it and even doing this interview people will take us a little more seriously,” Goff said.
If contact tracers call, they will ask specific questions and only need a couple of answers to access your file. The Coastal Health District says they have already seen great success making thousands of calls but hope that continues.
As businesses, towns and more begin to reopen, they hope you will answer the call.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.