Fort Stewart soldier killed in Liberty County crash

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a crash near Hinesville.
The wreck happened just before 11 p.m. Monday night on East Oglethorpe Highway near Liberty County High School. First responders got the call that two cars had wrecked. Upon arrival, they found a car and a pickup truck that both had serious damage. They also found that a semi had run off the road, but they’re not exactly sure how it was involved.
Officials say one of the people in the car was an unnamed Fort Stewart soldier. Georgia State Patrol troopers say the soldier was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about the other people involved has been released at this time.
"Definitely trauma. This was a high impact accident. We always hope that our patients will make it through," said Chief Brian Darby.
The road was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened to traffic.
GSP continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.