Forum for candidates looking to fill state senate seat of the late Jack Hill

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters from six South Georgia counties get the chance Tuesday night to hear from the candidates who want to represent them in the Georgia state senate.
The candidates for the Fourth Senatorial District will be inside the Bulloch County GOP committee’s headquarters. Due to COVID-19, they’ll be among the only people in the room and will address voters on the committee’s Facebook live stream.
They're running to fill the seat of the late Jack Hill who passed away last month. Hill qualified as a Republican with no opposition from either party. With no prior Democratic challenger, this special election was opened to GOP candidates only.
One candidate, Jared Sammons, is running as an independent.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.