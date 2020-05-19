Gamecocks’ highest paid coaches taking paycut

Martin, Muschamp, and Staley to take 10% cut for 2020-21 fiscal year

By Jake Wallace | May 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 11:15 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s three highest paid head coaches will be taking a pay cut for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the school announced Tuesday.

Head football coach Will Muschamp, head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, and head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley have volunteered to take a 10 percent pay cut beginning July 1. The coaches join university president Bob Caslen, all member’s of Caslen’s cabinet, and athletic director Ray Tanner in taking a reduction in pay.

The school says the cuts are expected to save more than $1.2 million, but the university estimates the COVID-19 pandemic could cost as much as $40 million through August.

The school has already implemented a number of cost-saving measures, including delaying capital construction projects and postponing faculty merit raises.

