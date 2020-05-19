Gamecocks’ highest paid coaches taking paycut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s three highest paid head coaches will be taking a pay cut for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the school announced Tuesday.
Head football coach Will Muschamp, head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, and head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley have volunteered to take a 10 percent pay cut beginning July 1. The coaches join university president Bob Caslen, all member’s of Caslen’s cabinet, and athletic director Ray Tanner in taking a reduction in pay.
The school says the cuts are expected to save more than $1.2 million, but the university estimates the COVID-19 pandemic could cost as much as $40 million through August.
The school has already implemented a number of cost-saving measures, including delaying capital construction projects and postponing faculty merit raises.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.