Jasper Co. Schools applies to use resources for make up days

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry school district is hoping to take the same technology students used during the COVID-19 outbreak into the future.
The Jasper County School District is hoping e-learning isn't just a thing during the coronavirus pandemic. They'd like to use those resources at other times when classes aren't able to be held on campus.
The school board unanimously approved the district’s for South Carolina Education Oversight Committee’s e-learning pilot project in a called special meeting Tuesday night. The application deadline is this Friday.
If approved, the school system would use e-learning resources for make up days if school is canceled for inclement weather or other situations.
Board Chair Carolyn Bolden says getting state approval would also help the district allocate some of the nearly $1.7 million Jasper County Schools received in COVID-19 relief.
“If we’re able to get this approved, then we would be able to use that money in this plan. Some of it could be allocated for technology,” said Bolden.
The district has applied two other times but been denied. The Education Oversight Committee says districts will be notified of their status by next week.
