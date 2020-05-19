J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center hits the road to test for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center is working to make sure everyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one, especially those who are homeless or most vulnerable.
They took their clinic on the road beginning last week. They are stopping at locations across town to provide access to care to those who might not have any.
“We want to ensure that our community is safe and everybody that wants a test is afforded the opportunity to get a test,” said Dr. Rena Douse, family nurse practitioner for J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center and chief operations officer.
They are not just focusing on veterans who live in the Cove at Dundee, but also those who may be homeless or unable to get medical care. They have set up near The Salvation Army and plan to go to the Emmaus House, Second Harvest and more in the coming days. They say as tests became available it was important they expand their services reaching out to the vulnerable. No insurance is needed and in minutes a person can register, be tested and get education about COVID-19. It’s a one stop shop that’s tested 125 people in just a week.
“It’s definitely important to make sure our presence is known to let the community know that we are here to be a primary care provider,” said Dr. Rena Douse. “But our main focus with this mission is to ensure that everyone gets a test that wants a test.”
While their mobile testing unit will continue to serve people across town they say you can call their office for testing too, that number is 912-495-8887.
