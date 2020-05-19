Rep. Carter announces COVID-19 grant for Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Representative Buddy Carter announced a federal grant on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice for Chatham County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was given to Chatham County to use for a broad range of activities including law enforcement overtime, medical personal protective equipment, hiring, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, training and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state and local prisons, jails and detention centers.
“As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic in our community, it’s critical our state and local governments have the funding needed from the federal government,” said Carter. “I have supported $760 billion in funding to support state and local communities during the pandemic. We need to make sure this funding is going where it is needed and I’m glad to see Chatham County will receive this grant.”
Chatham County will receive the $58,008 through the FY 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
