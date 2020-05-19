Shore Beach Services focused on safety after shark spotted at Coligny Beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A shark sighting off of Hilton Head Island’s Coligny Beach on Monday has Shore Beach Services reminding people about what safety measures they should be taking this season.
“Throughout the summer, it’s routine that lifeguards clear the water if we see a shark on the beach, or in the water, I should say," says Director Mike Wagner. "We clear the water for 30 minutes from the last time we’ve seen it, so if it’s still swimming along will start the timer as soon as we see it and let it disappear at that point.”
Hilton Head Beach lifeguards train to watch not only for the safety of swimmers but for the safety of the surf. They say people should keep an eye out for sharks, but not be scared off because of them.
“It’s not uncommon for people to see them," said Wagner. "Obviously it’s their home so it’s a normal occurrence.”
They say in addition to sharks, they want to remind people this year to always swim near a lifeguard, let a lifeguard know as soon as you suspect a child may be missing, and keep socially distancing from other patrons and from Shore Beach patrol members.
They say as long as people stay vigilant so every service expects it to be a successful and safe summer.
