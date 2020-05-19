Skilled to Work: Ogeechee Tech, Georgia Southern agree to transfer program

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - They may have been socially distanced, but leaders from Ogeechee Technical College and Georgia Southern University signed an Accelerated Transfer Program last week to help students move fluidly from one school to the other.
“A student can come to Ogeechee Tech and take 24 credit hours. If they meet the criteria, mainly a 2.0 GPA, could transfer seamlessly to Georgia Southern,” Ogeechee Technical College President Lori Durden said.
She said the days of transferring and losing credits are a thing of the past.
“There are 27 courses that transfer seamlessly without question from the Technical College System of Georgia to the University System,” Durden said.
But the careers students can find in technical education can often be as impressive as anything anywhere else, with a more streamlined path from start to finish.
This agreement is just the latest step to help get students from the classroom to a profitable career as efficiently as possible.
Durden said technical education has evolved and demand for their graduates rises more and more.
“Really the winners in all this are the students. We don't want to waste their time and their money. We're doing much better of helping them achieve their goal,” Durden said.
And whatever path they choose, be Skilled to Work.
