Special 90th birthday celebration held for Army Veteran

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A show of respect Tuesday afternoon in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
Friends, family and complete strangers put on a parade to wish a U.S. Army Veteran a happy birthday.
Lester Medlock turned 90-years-old Tuesday.
Medlock served in the military for 20 years, fighting in WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam. He lost part of his hearing and eye sight when an explosive landed near his barracks in Vietnam.
He says it's his strong faith in God that got him through.
“This is my 90th birthday and all that are here today is because of the love of the all mighty god,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.