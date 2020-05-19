Suspect accused of intentionally hitting ex-boyfriend with vehicle

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a suspect for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property - second degree.
Lydia Royals, 21, is accused of intentionally driving her car into her ex-boyfriend’s truck, pinning his leg between the two vehicles. The incident occurred on May 18 at the Super 8 Motel on South Main Street.
Detectives obtained camera footage of the incident and located the two damaged vehicles.
Anyone with further information on this case should contact Detective Tanner at 912-764-9911.
