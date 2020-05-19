Tuesday: Spotty Showers, Storms are in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the morning commute. It feels muggy outside and a few communities may get a light shower this morning; mainly inland.
The chance of rain increases this afternoon across the coastal-half, or so, of the area. A couple storms may produce heavy rain. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A better shot a rain arrives Wednesday.
A cold front approaches, and attempts to move through, our area Wednesday. It’ll help spark showers and storms. Off and on rain may begin as early as Wednesday morning and persist through the evening. Rain may be heavy at times. A few storms are possible.
Gradually drier weather, and only spotty rain, is in the forecast later in the work-week and this weekend as afternoon temperatures soar into the 90s.
Have a great day,
Cutter
