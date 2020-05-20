Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern continues this week. An upper low will linger over the east coast most of the week. Low pressure at the surface will move over the area by today. A cold front will become stationary over the area Thursday into the weekend. We'll see lots of clouds with rain chances into Friday. An upper level ridge builds in for the weekend. This will lower our rain chances and allow more sun.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 80% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
