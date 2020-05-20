2 dead in fatal Appling County fire

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) -An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire leading to the deaths of an unidentified woman and child on Tuesday in Appling County.
The Appling County Volunteer Fire Department found the two inside of a burning home off of Bradley Road in Baxley.
“The unfortunate fire appears to have started in the master bedroom. The cause is still being investigated, but no foul play is suspected at this time,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The bodies of the deceased have been turned over to the Appling County Coroner’s Office and contact with the GBI has been made.”
Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 41 individuals in 2020.
