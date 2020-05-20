Father and daughter release book during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Geoff and Zoe Thatcher teamed up for an ambitious pandemic project when the company they both work for shut down due to the health crisis. Now, they’ve published a book.
Geoff wrote it, Zoe illustrated it and the result is the brand new "CEO’s Time Machine.''
Zoe had another side project put on hold by the pandemic. She was a swimmer at Auburn and was hoping to make it the U.S. Olympic Trials, a goal that, like the Olympics, has been postponed until 2021.
Click here if you’d like to learn more about the book.
