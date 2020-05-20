GBI carries out search warrant at McMichaels’ home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators searched the home of Greg and Travis McMichael last night as part of a murder investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed this morning that agents executed the search warrant at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the home near Brunswick, according to a press release from the GBI. Video shared on social media appears to show police cars blocking off the street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. It’s the same neighborhood where Arbery was killed Feb. 23rd.
The McMichaels live in the neighborhood and told police they acted in self defense when Travis shot and killed Arbery on Feb 23rd after chasing him in a vehicle. Arbery’s family said Ahmaud was out for a jog and did nothing wrong.
The case has drawn national attention after a video of the shooting was released earlier this month. It’s since become a call to action by groups including the NAACP who say the Arbery case is another example of an unarmed black man being targeted by whites who have ties to law enforcement. Arbery was black and the McMichaels are white.
Greg McMichael worked for 24 years as an investigator for the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office. He retired last year. Three DAs have since passed on the prosecution - two who said they had conflicts in the case. This week the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused itself. A Chatham County judge will oversee the case.
