Gov. McMaster lifts restrictions on South Carolina attractions starting on Friday, May 22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has announced that South Carolina attraction facilities will be permitted to open beginning Friday, May 22.
Examples of attraction facilities include zoos, museums, aquariums, planetariums, historic buildings and sites, waterparks, amusement park rides, Go-Kart park rides, Bingo facilities, and miniature golf facilities.
According to state officials, the governor’s announcement on attractions comes after AccelerateSC has been meeting for nearly a month to determine the safest ways to reinvigorate the state’s economy.
Guidelines for attraction facilities can be found here, along with guidelines for all recently re-opened businesses.
The governor did not specify when he would be reopening entertainment venues which include nightclubs, concert halls, bowling alleys and movie theaters. McMaster said he’s currently awaiting a studied recommendation on those businesses, but anticipates making a decision soon.
McMaster also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on May 30, with competitive play resuming on June 15. Specific guidelines can be found here.
In addition, the governor announced that the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Environmental Control have established guidelines for day camps.
“While Governor McMaster never took any action prohibiting day camps, which are popular for children during the summer months, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Environmental Control have established guidelines for those planning to hold camps this summer. Those guidelines can be found here,” state officials said.
On Tuesday, McMaster warned South Carolinians who are ready to get out of the house not to let their guard down against COVID-19.
"We have to be just as careful now as we were before," McMaster said. "We now know the dimensions of the virus, we know it is highly contagious, we know it is highly deadly particularly if you're weak if you're older or have underlying conditions. We've learned a lot about it but we just have to be smart and we have to continue the social distancing. Those kind of practices are easy to do if you just remember."
He said if a new spike in cases were to appear, they are prepared to restore restrictions if necessary.
But he said he does not expect that to happen. He said if people follow the guidance and recommendations from his AccelerateSC task force, he does not expect there to be a spike.
McMaster said law enforcement would be present at state beaches for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
“I have no plans [to close beaches] at this point, but law enforcement, as I mentioned earlier, will be on hand and they have the authority to disperse crowds if necessary if there’s a threat to health,” McMaster said.
