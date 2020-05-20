Hilton Head Island prepares for Memorial Day weekend

HILTON HEAD, SC (WTOC) -Summer is exactly a month away, but the holiday that marks its unofficial start is just days away.
Concerns over the coronavirus have beach communities making plans to protect their residents.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches the town expects visitors from all over.
“It’s going to be a beautiful weekend and the beach is what brings you here,” said Town Manager Steve Riley.
The town mandated a 50% capacity limit last weekend
“Counsel was hoping to send a message that by restricting access we were trying to discourage too many people from coming at once,” Riley said.
It didn’t work
“Clearly they all came," he said. "They just couldn’t find a place to park. We are going to have to start collecting from the meters again.”
People will have to pay for parking everywhere except for Chaplin Park, which is still closed, and Coligny, which is free. They are also running Coligny’s shuttle service again.
“We institute our shuttle which will take you from the USCB campus up on Pope Avenue and take you down to the beach there,” Riley said.
Some visitors think this is necessary
“The beach is packed," said one visitor. "It’s packed.”
The town wants to make sure everyone is distancing
“We are going to have more police force on the beach this weekend," said Riley. "We are going to have more security out at the parking lots.”
He suggests going further down the beach to avoid crowds.
