Jasper County Schools signs up for e-learning pilot project to address make-up days

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) -The Jasper County School Board signed the district up for an e-learning pilot project with the state education department.
If they get in, the school system would use digital resources for makeup days if the school is canceled for bad weather or other situations.
Board chair Carolyn Bolden says getting state approval would also help the district allocate some money they got from the government.
“If we’re able to get this approved, then we would be able to use that money in this plan," said Bolden. "Some of it could be allocated for technology.”
The district has applied to this program two other times but was denied. The Education Oversight Committee says districts will be notified of their status by next week.
