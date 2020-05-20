JEA implements strict social distancing guidelines amidst reopening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Jewish Educational Alliance is one of many places that is finally reopening their doors after being closed due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 signs are posted starting at the front door of the JEA. Sanitizing stations and signs promoting social distancing dot the floor as people walk through the building.
JEA’s executive director Adam Solender says they knew they had to make some health and safety changes in order to reopen some of their services.
Plexiglass now separates workers and those who come in to use their services such as the fitness center. Certain machines are tapped off to promote social distancing.
Everyone walking into the building must have their temperatures checked.
Solender says they aren’t opening all of their services just yet, but the entire process has been about taking baby steps. He says their biggest challenge has been overcoming the bond lost with human interaction.
Their biggest concern is rebuilding trust for people wanting to use their services again.
“People are desperately looking for some normalcy in their lives and they’re going to go to the places that they trust," Solender says. "We have been here since 1912 and people do trust us, so they’re willing to come back, they’re willing to have their children be here, they’re willing to exercise here because they trust that we’re going to do the right things by them and that’s our obligation to make sure that we do that to fulfill that trust.”
Solender says their pools will reopen June 1st.
There will only be one person per lane and protocols on getting in and out of the pool.
Their adjusted hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 until 1 p.m. on Sundays.
They have also stopped big gatherings until further notice.
