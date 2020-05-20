Liberty Co. residents to vote on TSPLOST in June

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County voters are choosing whether to not to approve a sales tax choice with their ballots.
"We are a growing community, growing every day in leaps and bounds."
While that growth excites Liberty County leaders, they say it's taking a toll on the infrastructure.
"Ride the streets of Hinesville, especially 8:00, 12:00 and 4:00, and you will see we have rush hour here in Hinesville- Liberty County,” Liberty County Board of Commissioners Chairman Donald Lovette said.
During this year's primary, voters can vote to increase road funding with a 1 percent sales tax; essentially an extra penny on every dollar of retail goods, called "TSPLOST".
"It'll just become a norm and then they'll know that this offsets property taxes."
According to the county administrator, it's a 5-year tax that is expected to bring in around $46 million.
"With 30 percent of those proceeds going to spent on statewide strategic projects. Most of those safety along state routes. The remaining funds, about 29 million dollars of that, will be split among the governing agencies,” County Administrator Joey Brown said.
One of the big projects TSPLOST will fund is the freight connector which will run along EB Cooper Highway up until US-17. This will help ease the traffic coming from big rigs.
Some other projects include more sidewalks and repaved roadways.
"As the growth occurs, we grow smart. So as leaders, we're trying to be visionaries.
If TSPLOST passes during the June 9 primary voting, it will take effect sometime around August and September.
