Liberty School District will hold virtual & drive-thru graduation ceremonies

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Schools across the country are finding unique ways to celebrate the Class of 2020.
In Liberty County, the district made an announcement of its graduation plans. Seniors will now have a virtual and drive-thru graduation on Friday and Saturday.
This decision was made by the task force which includes principals and several district leaders. Bradwell seniors will graduate on Friday, starting with a virtual ceremony with several speakers, including the valedictorian and salutatorian.
Following that, graduates will receive their diploma in their cap and gowns inside their car at the school. Liberty County seniors will follow the same format on Saturday.
Although it isn’t the traditional graduation, the deputy superintendent says it was important to honor the seniors’ hard work. As they enter a new chapter in their lives, Dr. Zheadric Barbra wants graduates to remember they are poised for success.
“There is no better time to be them," Dr. Barbra said. "They can help us repair, fix, improve a lot of the issues that we’re seeing in our communities and throughout the world.
She says a formal commencement will happen on July 18 at the Savannah Convention Center where they plan to still follow social distancing guidelines.
