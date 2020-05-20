Local animal shelter offers advice for helping new pets feel at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re thinking about adopting a cat or dog to help you get through the pandemic, you’re not alone. The adoption center coordinator at Palmetto Animal League says they’ve seen an increase in adoptions, but an even bigger increase in “foster failures.”
That’s what its called when a foster parent of a cat or dog decides to adopt the animal. We asked the experts at PAL about the best way to make your new four-legged family member feel comfortable when you first bring them home.
When bringing a new dog home, PAL’s dog trainer suggests you don’t take them out of the home or the backyard for the first two weeks. This also gives them time to decompress.
If your dog or cat is still struggling to adopt, you can reach out to PAL for help, even if you didn’t adopt from them. If you want to adopt a pet, PAL’s adoption center has opened back up from noon to 7 p.m. The center is taking walk ins, but it’s still suggested you make an appointment so you won’t have to wait.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.