Lowcountry group helps artists working through pandemic

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -The economic impact of this pandemic has threatened some artists’ ability to make new work. Through all of this, one Lowcountry artist has discovered ways to make the path a little smoother for everyone in the creative field.
SLAY, the acronym for Support Lowcountry Art Y’all, recently received a $20,000 grant to help them reach these longterm goals. They’ve also followed through on their initial promise, fulfilling all artist requests for immediate financial relief. Click here to learn more.
Amiri Farris, one of the artists involved with SLAY, and the Jepson Center are teaming up so that you can see some new art safely.
The Jepson is still closed. Amiri’s artwork will hang right on the other side of the windows so you can walk up or drive by to see the new pieces.
“Kind of talks about what’s going on with the pandemic in terms of what we’re going through and also the past present and future of Savannah," Farris says. "Since the average person going through Savannah that might not be an art lover, I try to think ok what would engage them and kind of get their attention and then once I have their attention then I try to go deeper on different meanings.”
You should be able to see his exhibit “Box in, Break Out” in just a few weeks.
