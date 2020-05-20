Meals for Medical delivers thousands of meals to medical staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a program that began as a small idea to feed a few frontline workers, but quickly it took off thanks to the small business community and you.
More than $73,000 dollars later, Meals for Medical has donated thousands of meals to dozens of locations through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been almost unimaginable," says founder Jennifer Green. "Sometimes I still think about the numbers and it blows me away.”
Meals for Medical delivered their first meal back on March 24th. Since then, they served 12,166 meals to three hospitals and Chatham Fire and EMS. Everything from pizza to sliced pork chops, cheesecake, and more.
“The faces on the team members are just so excited to see what it is to see a surprise every day, something different,” says Lori Conaway, a director in Memorial Health’s Emergency Department.
Memorial Health staff says these meals have been moral boosters through some difficult days. While this program has helped feed frontline workers- it’s also supported local businesses and restaurants like the Grand Lake Club.
“It’s a trickle effect," says Tara O’Sullivan with the Grand Lake Club in Southbridge. "So therefore by bringing us in it helps other businesses as well that we have had to reach out to be able to provide these meals too and it’s been such a huge blessing for the economy.”
As Meals for Medical winds down their efforts, Jennifer says she stands by ready to help if needed again. Her idea grew beyond she could imagine and she’s thankful for the community’s support to make it happen.
“It’s been heartwarming, really touching and it’s been an amazing blessing.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.