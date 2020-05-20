Savannah Bananas launch streaming service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas baseball team has announced that they are launching their own streaming service: Bananas Insiders.
Since there will be reduced 50 percent capacity in Historic Grayson Stadium this summer due to COVID-19, the club is launching the service to bring the team right into your living room.
The team says it will air every home game, with behind-the-scenes videos, live Q&A with coaches and players, documentaries year-round, and unique camera angles.
“We’re moving full-speed ahead for the season, getting everything ready," said team-owner Jesse Cole, prior to the announcement. "Getting everything planned, getting all of our characters ready, we’re talking to our coaching regularly. Our players are set, coming mid-June to get ready for the season, so things are moving pretty well right now.”
The service launches on June 23 for $4.99 a month. You can join the insiders priority list on their website, and they say the service will come with perks like first access to things, giveaways, and unique merchandise.
The home opener is set to be July 1 at 7:00 p.m.
