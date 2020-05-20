Suspects arrested after drug bust in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro say they’ve busted a major drug hub with arrests and more arrests pending.
Police say they got a tip of drug sales at an apartment and started watching it for two months. They say when they raided it Monday, they found several kinds of drugs - and plenty of each one - as well as thousands of dollars in cash and guns.
A broken window shows where Statesboro police shot tear gas in the house to force suspect Darius Chapman outside and surrender. Chapman's facing possession charges for marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and prescription pills and distribution for the marijuana.
Police say they found 14 pounds of pot, as well as the other drugs along with $10,000 in cash.
They arrested Marquis Spaulding and Demetric Jernigan without incident. They're facing various drug and gun charges. Police say this kind of crime in a neighborhood often gets people hurt.
“Obviously, if we know where the dope spot is, other people do too. And that's a temptation they take up from time to time. So anytime we can eliminate one of those spots - especially when they're doing that kind of volume in Statesboro - it's a good thing for us,” Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said.
Police have warrants for two more suspects, Clauddis Donikens and Dominique Jernigan in connection with the case.
Akins believes what they found in this case could open several other cases as well.
