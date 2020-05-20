Wednesday: Scattered Downpours, Couple Gusty Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Alert Radar is mostly dry early this morning around the Savannah Metro. The sky is partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain increases later this morning in Savannah and is forecast to peak around lunch-time heading into the early afternoon.
Rain will be scattered along the coast. Some may still miss out. But, there is also the potential of a stronger storm or two with gusty winds, lightning and small hail. Keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App if you plan on being out and about today.
Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.
Scattered rain and storms are, again, possible Thursday followed by a hotter, drier trend in the forecast. Temperatures soar into the low and mid-90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons with only an isolated chance of showers and storms.
A slightly greater shot at rain may return next week.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.