BCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night in Burton.
Jazmyne Rivera was last seen at her home on Charity Drive. Her parents reported her as a runaway and are concerned for her safety.
Deputies say it is possible that Jazmyne is hiding somewhere in the Town of Port Royal.
She is 5′02″ tall, approximately 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and dark brown hair. A description of her clothing is not available.
Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.