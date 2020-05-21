Birding Soars in Popularity During Pandemic

“When I was really young, bluebirds were endangered, and my dad on his farm put up a bunch of bluebird houses, and I got really interested in that with him, and then that interest kind of faded. And then, a little bit later in life, I got exposed to hummingbirds. And then that kicked it off again, and then that interest faded," Williamson, who has been birding for a little over 2 and a half years, said. "And then about three years ago a friend of mine got me a bird feeder. And then the next thing you know, I’m traveling all over the place with Ogeechee Audubon trying to learn about it. I’m not sure what kicked it off, but something kicked it off with a vengeance.”