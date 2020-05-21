911 calls show Greg McMichael previously confronted someone for break-ins

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC reviewed several years worth of 911 calls and incident reports within a two-mile radius of Satilla Shores, the neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed in February.
The reports showed a history of thefts and car break-ins, but don’t support the McMichaels’ claims that a black man was responsible. In July 2019, Greg McMichael called the administrative 911 line to report a possible suspect in a string of recent crimes; he identified himself as the recently retired chief investigator with the DA’s office.
“We’ve had a lot of break-ins in this area out here, automobile break-ins, and my son and I just discovered a guy. We think he may be living underneath the Fancy Bluff Bridge," McMichael told the operator. “We just went up there and made contact with him, real shady lookin’ fella, and he, uh, possibility he may be the one breaking into all these automobiles at night.”
McMichael gave no specific reason for thinking that man under the bridge had any involvement but still confronted him.
Since May 2019, nine break-ins or thefts have been reported in Satilla Shores; none included a suspect description of a black man, and in fact, three victims named a white man by name as the thief. WTOC discovered he lived within a quarter-mile of the McMichaels in Satilla Shores.
