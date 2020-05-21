CCPD investigating after clerk shot at gas station on Gateway Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a clerk was shot at the Marathon gas station on Gateway Boulevard Thursday night.
Police say the call came in around 9 p.m. The clerk was shot twice, but was alert and stable.
Witnesses say the suspect is a 5′10″ man who weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. The man was wearing black.
The suspect ran from the scene and has not been caught.
Garden City Police Department’s K-9 unit is helping investigate the scene.
Police are not sure if this was intended to be a robbery.
