City of Lyons cancels recreational baseball, softball seasons

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Lyons has announced its decision to cancel the 2020 baseball and softball season. It's one of many summer activities impacted by the pandemic.
About 450 people practice and play on these fields during recreational ball, but this year the fields will be empty.
Recreational sports, like baseball and softball, are a vital part of the community’s social and physical well-being. The city council says the city does many things to support the cost of recreational activities all year. This way, everyone in the county has a chance to participate at a low cost.
The concern, however, to make it safe to hold the baseball and softball season is what their decision came down to.
"We were unsure what we could and couldn't do on playing, so the decision was tough to make. It was a very hard and rough decision to try to make,” Recreation Director James McGowan said.
Partial or full refunds will be given to participants through the city's website.
The recreation department says the plan is to still have their football and soccer season later this year.
