City of Lyons feeling economic impact of rental properties

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last three months the City of Lyons hasn’t been able to rent out any of their six properties. The revenue they typically get from doing so, goes toward things like supporting recreational activities.
Every year, hundreds of people participate in various recreational sports that the recreational department provides. The money the city gains on rental properties can help offset the cost for the participants.
However, City Manager Jason Hall said these finances have taken a big hit since the pandemic started. Hall said even when the properties open back up for rental on June 1, the city's cost to do so will still be impacted.
"We take revenue from sources like this rental building and we funnel that back into recreation. That's why our participant cost is low. A child can play ball in our rec department for about $45,” Hall said.
The city manager says the rental properties will be operating under CDC guidelines. This means they’ll be following extra cleaning protocols and only allowing 50 percent capacity.
