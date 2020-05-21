Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern continues today. Low pressure at the surface will move north of the area today. A cold front remains stationary over the area into the weekend. We'll see lots of clouds with rain chances into Friday. An upper level ridge builds in for the weekend. This will lower our rain chances and allow more sun and warmer temps.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.