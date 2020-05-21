Drive-thru food distribution events set for this weekend in Savannah, Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community can grab a hot meal for free this weekend.
Savannah Feed the Hungry is offering another 3,000 meals at its “Feed Our City” event on Saturday, May 23. The organization is teaming up with Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship to host the drive-thru event at their center at 425 West Montgomery Cross Road.
Meals will be handed out starting at noon and continue until the food runs out. The first 300 people will also get a full bag of groceries to take home.
Also, America’s Second Harvest is teaming up with a church in Garden City for a drive-thru distribution. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, volunteers will be at the Redeem Fellowship Christian International Church at 206 Oak Street. Just like before, you’ll drive up, pop your trunk, and then volunteers will place the food in the vehicle without contact.
