Board of Trustees votes to allow schools to return to activity next month

GHSA re-opening sports June 8 with restricted conditioning
GHSA logo (Source: GHSA)
By Jake Wallace | May 21, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 7:40 PM

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - High school athletes in Georgia could be getting back to work next month.

The Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees voted unanimously. to allow restricted conditioning to begin June 8 in Thursday’s meeting.

A memo sent to schools after Thursday’s meeting outlines the following restrictions and recommendations for returning to conditioning;

The GHSA sent this memo to schools after voting to allow schools to return to conditioning activity on June 8.
The board met virtually Thursday and initially targeted a June 1 return. But several members rose concerns that an extra week could allow larger school more time to prepare.

