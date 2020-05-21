GHSA re-opening sports June 8 with restricted conditioning

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - High school athletes in Georgia could be getting back to work next month.
The Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees voted unanimously. to allow restricted conditioning to begin June 8 in Thursday’s meeting.
A memo sent to schools after Thursday’s meeting outlines the following restrictions and recommendations for returning to conditioning;
The board met virtually Thursday and initially targeted a June 1 return. But several members rose concerns that an extra week could allow larger school more time to prepare.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.