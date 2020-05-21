‘Graduation’ brought to driveways for young students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students from youngest to oldest have had to settle for virtual or drive-thru graduations. One school had a different approach.
The small bus brought big excitement and a big sound. Four-year-old Kashmere walked his family's driveway instead of a graduation stage to his teachers. His Pre-K year got cut short by the pandemic.
“It was kind of sad because he loves the school. He loves the activities, the people, it was real heartbreaking,” mother Surinder Brown said.
Pre-K teachers from Kids World Learning Center went to the students that they hadn't seen since before the year ended.
“So, we weren't able to say goodbye to the children. There was no next day because we already had that Monday off, and then there were no children,” Michelle Smith Lank said.
She said this celebration means as much to teachers as it does to the students and families.
“We can get some smiles and a little bit of the laughter on Zoom, but what fills our hearts as teachers...you can't get that over the internet or technology,” Lang said.
All of them say they’ll be ready for a new school year this Fall and hope it can be like normal.
