2020 Hurricane Season: NOAA forecasts above-average season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast Thursday morning. Tropical Meteorologists at that agency are calling for a busier-than-normal hurricane season.
The official forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 Hurricanes and 3 to 6 Major Hurricanes.
Meteorologists are also fairly confident that the forecast will verify; giving the season a 60-percent-chance of being busier than average, a 30-percent-chance of a near-normal season, and only a 10-percent chance of a quiet season occurring this year.
The lack of an El Nino episode, warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Basin, and other seasonal aspects of the forecast summer weather pattern are also factors that lead to the active forecast.
Remember, regardless of how “quiet” or “busy” any particular season is, it only takes one to be memorable for any particular area. Now, while the weather is quiet, is the time to restock your supply kit and review your safety plan.
