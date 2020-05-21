Liberty Co. senior to graduate with perfect attendance

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School district leaders and Liberty County High School’s principal went on “prize patrol” Thursday afternoon, making a stop at a student’s home.
Eduardo Renta-Colon can now graduate on Saturday knowing he had perfect attendance. Renta-Colon enrolled into the Liberty County Pre-K Center at four years old, and for the past 14 years, has never missed a day of school.
The district surprised the senior with a yard sign and other goodies, including a $100 check.
"I appreciate it. Everything. All of this,” Renta-Colon said.
As principal Debra Frazier awarded Renta-Colon, she explained how not many students could leave high school with perfect attendance.
The senior credits his parents for keeping him motivated, but also the fact that he was always excited to go to school, and that had a lot to do with his teachers.
"Thank you for everything these past 14 years. It's been fun, and it's time to continue,” Renta-Colon said.
The school district acknowledged this year has been an unusual one for the senior class. That’s why, they said, it’s so important they find ways to remind the graduates how proud they are of all their accomplishments.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.